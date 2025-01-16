Rathbones Group’s (RAT) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Rathbones Group (LON:RAT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,London Stock Exchange reports.

Rathbones Group Price Performance

Shares of Rathbones Group stock traded down GBX 6 ($0.07) on Thursday, reaching GBX 1,672 ($20.47). 64,607 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 251,289. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.87, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of £1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 2,740.98, a P/E/G ratio of -26.52 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,660.20 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,743.90. Rathbones Group has a one year low of GBX 1,462 ($17.89) and a one year high of GBX 2,005 ($24.54).

Get Rathbones Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Dharmash Mistry sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,742 ($21.32), for a total transaction of £43,550 ($53,304.77). 41.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Rathbones Group Company Profile

Rathbones provides individual investment and wealth management services for private clients, charities, trustees and professional partners. We have been trusted for generations to manage and preserve our clients’ wealth. Our tradition of investing and acting for everyone’s tomorrow has been with us from the beginning and continues to lead us forward.

Rathbones has over 3,500 employees in 23 UK locations and Jersey; its headquarters is 8 Finsbury Circus, London, EC2M 7AZ.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Rathbones Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rathbones Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.