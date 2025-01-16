Raymond James Brokers Decrease Earnings Estimates for B2Gold

B2Gold Corp. (NYSE:BTG – Free Report) – Raymond James lowered their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for B2Gold in a research report issued on Tuesday, January 14th. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.21 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.26. The consensus estimate for B2Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.23 per share.

Get B2Gold alerts:

BTG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com lowered B2Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of B2Gold from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Cibc World Mkts lowered shares of B2Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Bank of America downgraded shares of B2Gold from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of B2Gold from $3.70 to $3.30 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.02.

B2Gold Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BTG opened at $2.44 on Thursday. B2Gold has a 12-month low of $2.34 and a 12-month high of $3.50. The company has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of -4.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

B2Gold (NYSE:BTG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.03). B2Gold had a negative net margin of 38.42% and a positive return on equity of 7.53%. The firm had revenue of $448.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $449.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis.

B2Gold Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.56%. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -28.57%.

Institutional Trading of B2Gold

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. E&G Advisors LP bought a new stake in B2Gold during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of B2Gold during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of B2Gold during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of B2Gold in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of B2Gold by 72.1% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 13,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 5,764 shares during the period. 61.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About B2Gold

(Get Free Report)

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer company. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 100% interest in the Gramalote gold project in Colombia; 24% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for B2Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B2Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.