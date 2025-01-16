Raymond James Has Pessimistic View of TSE:GRT Q3 Earnings

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT – Free Report) – Analysts at Raymond James reduced their Q3 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Granite Real Estate Investment Trust in a report released on Monday, January 13th. Raymond James analyst B. Sturges now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will earn $1.10 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.53.

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of C$30.78 and a fifty-two week high of C$38.97.

About Granite Real Estate Investment Trust

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT). It is engaged principally in the acquisition, development, construction, leasing, management and ownership of an industrial global rental portfolio of properties in North America and Europe leased primarily to Magna International Inc and its automotive operating units.

