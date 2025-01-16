Real Estate Investors (LON:RLE) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Shares of Real Estate Investors Plc (LON:RLE – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 32.69 ($0.40) and traded as low as GBX 29.30 ($0.36). Real Estate Investors shares last traded at GBX 29.53 ($0.36), with a volume of 117,040 shares trading hands.

Real Estate Investors Trading Up 5.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.05, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 30.61 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 32.69. The stock has a market capitalization of £54.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -442.86 and a beta of 0.66.

Real Estate Investors Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be paid a GBX 0.50 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.64%. Real Estate Investors’s dividend payout ratio is currently -2,857.14%.

About Real Estate Investors

Real Estate Investors Plc is a publicly quoted, internally managed property investment company and REIT with a portfolio of mixed-use commercial property, managed by a highly-experienced property team with over 100 years of combined experience of operating in the Midlands property market across all sectors.

