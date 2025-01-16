Red Cat (NASDAQ:RCAT) Trading 6.5% Higher – Time to Buy?

Red Cat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCAT – Get Free Report) was up 6.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $10.20 and last traded at $9.94. Approximately 3,007,844 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 9,900,755 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.33.

Red Cat Stock Down 7.4 %

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $809.62 million, a PE ratio of -18.70 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Red Cat (NASDAQ:RCAT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 16th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.27). Red Cat had a negative net margin of 232.62% and a negative return on equity of 96.00%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.11) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Red Cat Holdings, Inc. will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

In other Red Cat news, insider George Michael Matus sold 309,491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.27, for a total transaction of $4,416,436.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 304,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,343,873.62. This trade represents a 50.41 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CRO Geoffrey Wayne Hitchcock sold 113,823 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.44, for a total transaction of $1,188,312.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 558,325 shares in the company, valued at $5,828,913. This trade represents a 16.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 1,930,441 shares of company stock valued at $21,099,751 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 21.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Red Cat in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Red Cat during the third quarter worth $51,000. PVG Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in Red Cat during the second quarter valued at $63,000. XTX Topco Ltd increased its holdings in Red Cat by 390.9% in the second quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 58,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 46,897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Management of KS Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Red Cat in the third quarter worth about $108,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.97% of the company’s stock.

Red Cat Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of various products, services, and solutions to the drone industry. The company operates through two segments: Enterprise and Consumer. It built infrastructure to manages drone fleets and fly, and provide services remotely, navigate confined industrial interior spaces and dangerous military environment.

