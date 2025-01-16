Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA)

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Free Report) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,783 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Saia were worth $3,091,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SAIA. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Saia by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,267 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Saia by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,110 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $506,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Saia in the 4th quarter worth about $301,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Saia by 148.0% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 367 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas bought a new position in Saia during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,408,000.

Get Saia alerts:

Saia Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SAIA opened at $484.21 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Saia, Inc. has a 1 year low of $358.90 and a 1 year high of $628.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $509.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $459.54. The stock has a market cap of $12.88 billion, a PE ratio of 34.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.79.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Saia ( NASDAQ:SAIA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $3.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.53 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $842.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $839.82 million. Saia had a return on equity of 18.00% and a net margin of 11.83%. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.67 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Saia, Inc. will post 13.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on SAIA shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Saia from $465.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $480.00 target price on shares of Saia in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Susquehanna reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $530.00 price target (down from $565.00) on shares of Saia in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Saia from $499.00 to $566.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Saia from $651.00 to $644.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $515.53.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SAIA

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Saia news, EVP Rohit Lal sold 1,120 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $560.00, for a total transaction of $627,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,631,200. This represents a 11.93 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Saia

(Free Report)

Saia, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. It also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAIA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Saia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.