Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $1.82 Million Stock Position in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO)

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Free Report) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,035 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,267 shares during the quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics were worth $1,818,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HALO. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $49,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 67.7% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 867 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Park Place Capital Corp increased its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 828.1% during the 3rd quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 1,355 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

Halozyme Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ:HALO opened at $54.51 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 9.15 and a current ratio of 10.36. The firm has a market cap of $6.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.24. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.15 and a 52 week high of $65.53. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.06.

Insider Transactions at Halozyme Therapeutics

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In other news, Director Jeffrey William Henderson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total transaction of $500,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 43,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,180,986.11. This represents a 18.65 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on HALO. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Halozyme Therapeutics from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Halozyme Therapeutics from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Halozyme Therapeutics from $62.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. HC Wainwright raised their price target on Halozyme Therapeutics from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $57.00 in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.89.

Halozyme Therapeutics Profile

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharma technology platform company, researches, develops, and commercializes proprietary enzymes and devices in the United States, Switzerland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

