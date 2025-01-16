Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 20,126 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $5,793,000. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF accounts for 0.8% of Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IWO. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 144 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Atmos Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of IWO opened at $292.61 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $300.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $285.32. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $237.03 and a 1-year high of $317.62. The company has a market cap of $12.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 1.31.

About iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

