Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. Purchases 476 Shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ)

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 50,249 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 476 shares during the quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF were worth $2,419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FEZ. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $62,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $99,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $100,000. Finally, Fairscale Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $170,000.

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF stock opened at $49.46 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.75 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of $48.74 and a 200-day moving average of $50.27. SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF has a 1 year low of $45.44 and a 1 year high of $54.16.

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF Profile

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield of the EURO STOXX 50 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to represent the performance of some of the companies across components of the 20 EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes. The EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes are subsets of the EURO STOXX Index.

