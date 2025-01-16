Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JMEE)

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JMEE – Free Report) by 64.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 162,474 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,538 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF accounts for 1.3% of Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF were worth $9,825,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of JMEE. Breakwater Capital Group lifted its position in JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Breakwater Capital Group now owns 4,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. MN Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. MN Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 4,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF by 27.5% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Michigan Advisors LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF by 2.1% during the third quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 62,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,811,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of JMEE stock opened at $62.02 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 15.13 and a beta of 1.07. JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $51.51 and a 1 year high of $66.89. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.67.

About JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF

The JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF (JMEE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 1000 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of small- and mid-cap US stocks and REITs. The fund uses a proprietary selection and weighting criteria, aiming to modestly outperform the total return of the S&P 1000 Index.

