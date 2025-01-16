Regulus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLS) CFO Crispina Calsada Sells 38,716 Shares

Regulus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLSGet Free Report) CFO Crispina Calsada sold 38,716 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.26, for a total value of $48,782.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,713.16. This trade represents a 43.36 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

RGLS stock opened at $1.27 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.59. Regulus Therapeutics Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.08 and a 52-week high of $3.79.

Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLSGet Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.03). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Regulus Therapeutics Inc. will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RGLS. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Regulus Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $1,403,000. NEA Management Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Regulus Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $10,154,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Regulus Therapeutics by 285.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 84,477 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 62,549 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Regulus Therapeutics by 3.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,000,998 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,572,000 after acquiring an additional 33,496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Regulus Therapeutics by 10.4% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 398,866 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 37,480 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.38% of the company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Regulus Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.80.

Regulus Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovery and development of drugs that targets microRNAs to treat a range of diseases in the United States. Its product candidates include RGLS8429, an anti-miR next generation oligonucleotide targeting miR-17, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease.

