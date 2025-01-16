Regulus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLS) CFO Crispina Calsada Sells 38,716 Shares

Regulus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLS – Get Free Report) CFO Crispina Calsada sold 38,716 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.26, for a total value of $48,782.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,713.16. This trade represents a 43.36 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Regulus Therapeutics Trading Up 3.7 %

RGLS stock opened at $1.27 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.59. Regulus Therapeutics Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.08 and a 52-week high of $3.79.

Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.03). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Regulus Therapeutics Inc. will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Regulus Therapeutics

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RGLS. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Regulus Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $1,403,000. NEA Management Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Regulus Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $10,154,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Regulus Therapeutics by 285.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 84,477 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 62,549 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Regulus Therapeutics by 3.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,000,998 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,572,000 after acquiring an additional 33,496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Regulus Therapeutics by 10.4% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 398,866 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 37,480 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.38% of the company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Regulus Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.80.

Regulus Therapeutics Company Profile

Regulus Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovery and development of drugs that targets microRNAs to treat a range of diseases in the United States. Its product candidates include RGLS8429, an anti-miR next generation oligonucleotide targeting miR-17, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease.

