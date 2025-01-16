Rep. Josh Gottheimer Buys Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares

Representative Josh Gottheimer (D-New Jersey) recently bought shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). In a filing disclosed on January 14th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in Johnson & Johnson stock on December 12th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “MORGAN STANLEY – SELECT UMA ACCOUNT # 1” account.

Representative Josh Gottheimer also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Block (NYSE:SQ) on 12/30/2024.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) on 12/30/2024.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Ambev (NYSE:ABEV) on 12/27/2024.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Grupo Financiero Banorte (OTCMKTS:GBOOY) on 12/27/2024.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Cadre (NYSE:CDRE) on 12/27/2024.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Coloplast A/S (OTCMKTS:CLPBY) on 12/27/2024.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) on 12/23/2024.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) on 12/23/2024.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Walmart (NYSE:WMT) on 12/20/2024.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) on 12/19/2024.

Johnson & Johnson stock traded up $2.36 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $147.33. The company had a trading volume of 2,616,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,689,121. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $354.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.32, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a 50 day moving average of $149.12 and a 200-day moving average of $156.09. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $140.68 and a 52 week high of $168.85.

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The company reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.21. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 35.45% and a net margin of 19.14%. The business had revenue of $22.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.17 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.78%.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, Director Mark A. Weinberger acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $147.22 per share, with a total value of $147,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $147,220. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in JNJ. Seven Mile Advisory grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 1.8% in the second quarter. Seven Mile Advisory now owns 4,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $708,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 127,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,685,000 after purchasing an additional 6,768 shares in the last quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 1.2% in the second quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC now owns 6,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $892,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.2% in the second quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,390,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the period. Finally, Stevard LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.7% during the second quarter. Stevard LLC now owns 3,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $166.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $169.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $174.71.

Josh Gottheimer (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing New Jersey’s 5th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2017. His current term ends on January 3, 2025. Gottheimer (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent New Jersey’s 5th Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2024 election. Gottheimer was first elected to the House in 2016. Prior to his election, Gottheimer worked for Microsoft, the Federal Communications Commission, and for the administration of President Bill Clinton (D). Click here for more information about Gottheimer’s career. Gottheimer serves on the House Financial Services Committee, where is a member of three subcommittees. For more on Gottheimer’s committee assignments, click here. Gottheimer became a co-chair of the Problem Solvers Caucus in February 2017. Gottheimer attended the University of Pennsylvania for his undergraduate degree. He became a Thouron Fellow at Oxford and attended Harvard Law School. Gottheimer worked as a speech writer under former President Bill Clinton (D), assisting with two State of the Union addresses, among other projects. Before running for Congress, he worked for Microsoft as a general manager for corporate strategy.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

