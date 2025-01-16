Rep. Josh Gottheimer Sells D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Stock

Representative Josh Gottheimer (D-New Jersey) recently sold shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI). In a filing disclosed on January 14th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in D.R. Horton stock on December 16th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “MORGAN STANLEY – SELECT UMA ACCOUNT # 1” account.

Representative Josh Gottheimer also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Block (NYSE:SQ) on 12/30/2024.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) on 12/30/2024.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Ambev (NYSE:ABEV) on 12/27/2024.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Grupo Financiero Banorte (OTCMKTS:GBOOY) on 12/27/2024.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Cadre (NYSE:CDRE) on 12/27/2024.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Coloplast A/S (OTCMKTS:CLPBY) on 12/27/2024.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) on 12/23/2024.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) on 12/23/2024.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Walmart (NYSE:WMT) on 12/20/2024.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) on 12/19/2024.

D.R. Horton Stock Performance

Shares of DHI opened at $145.47 on Thursday. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 12 month low of $133.02 and a 12 month high of $199.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $153.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $168.80. The company has a current ratio of 7.32, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of $46.67 billion, a PE ratio of 10.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.75.

D.R. Horton Increases Dividend

D.R. Horton ( NYSE:DHI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The construction company reported $3.92 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.17 by ($0.25). D.R. Horton had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 19.24%. The business had revenue of $10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.45 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 12th. This is an increase from D.R. Horton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling at D.R. Horton

In related news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 5,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.10, for a total value of $921,515.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on DHI shares. StockNews.com downgraded D.R. Horton from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $190.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $196.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $170.00 price target (down from $192.00) on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $218.00 to $204.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $176.53.

Institutional Trading of D.R. Horton

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DHI. Coastline Trust Co acquired a new stake in D.R. Horton in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 216.7% in the third quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 171 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its position in D.R. Horton by 152.8% during the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 273 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its position in D.R. Horton by 1,306.7% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 211 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust boosted its stake in D.R. Horton by 76.2% during the third quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 215 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

About Representative Gottheimer

Josh Gottheimer (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing New Jersey’s 5th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2017. His current term ends on January 3, 2025. Gottheimer (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent New Jersey’s 5th Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2024 election. Gottheimer was first elected to the House in 2016. Prior to his election, Gottheimer worked for Microsoft, the Federal Communications Commission, and for the administration of President Bill Clinton (D). Click here for more information about Gottheimer’s career. Gottheimer serves on the House Financial Services Committee, where is a member of three subcommittees. For more on Gottheimer’s committee assignments, click here. Gottheimer became a co-chair of the Problem Solvers Caucus in February 2017. Gottheimer attended the University of Pennsylvania for his undergraduate degree. He became a Thouron Fellow at Oxford and attended Harvard Law School. Gottheimer worked as a speech writer under former President Bill Clinton (D), assisting with two State of the Union addresses, among other projects. Before running for Congress, he worked for Microsoft as a general manager for corporate strategy.

About D.R. Horton

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

