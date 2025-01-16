Rep. Josh Gottheimer Sells Off Shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Representative Josh Gottheimer (D-New Jersey) recently sold shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT). In a filing disclosed on January 14th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Trane Technologies stock on December 5th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “MORGAN STANLEY – SELECT UMA ACCOUNT # 1” account.

Representative Josh Gottheimer also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Trane Technologies alerts:

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Block (NYSE:SQ) on 12/30/2024.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) on 12/30/2024.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Ambev (NYSE:ABEV) on 12/27/2024.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Grupo Financiero Banorte (OTCMKTS:GBOOY) on 12/27/2024.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Cadre (NYSE:CDRE) on 12/27/2024.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Coloplast A/S (OTCMKTS:CLPBY) on 12/27/2024.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) on 12/23/2024.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) on 12/23/2024.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Walmart (NYSE:WMT) on 12/20/2024.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) on 12/19/2024.

Trane Technologies Stock Up 0.8 %

TT traded up $3.17 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $388.72. 601,732 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,101,156. The company has a market cap of $87.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.06. Trane Technologies plc has a one year low of $242.81 and a one year high of $422.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $396.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $372.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Trane Technologies ( NYSE:TT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $3.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.23 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32 billion. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 34.62% and a net margin of 12.73%. Trane Technologies’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.79 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Trane Technologies plc will post 11.13 EPS for the current year.

TT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Northcoast Research started coverage on Trane Technologies in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $500.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on Trane Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $500.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Trane Technologies from $390.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Trane Technologies from $364.00 to $407.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $420.64.

Get Our Latest Report on Trane Technologies

Insider Activity

In other Trane Technologies news, SVP Mairead Magner sold 4,329 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $416.00, for a total value of $1,800,864.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,893 shares in the company, valued at $5,363,488. This represents a 25.14 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TT. Tidal Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 22.2% in the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 15,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,152,000 after acquiring an additional 2,874 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in Trane Technologies by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 8,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271 shares during the period. Albar Capital Ltd bought a new position in Trane Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $14,556,000. GDS Wealth Management grew its holdings in Trane Technologies by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. GDS Wealth Management now owns 51,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,123,000 after buying an additional 2,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, King Wealth Management Group bought a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $1,879,000. 82.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Representative Gottheimer

Josh Gottheimer (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing New Jersey’s 5th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2017. His current term ends on January 3, 2025. Gottheimer (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent New Jersey’s 5th Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2024 election. Gottheimer was first elected to the House in 2016. Prior to his election, Gottheimer worked for Microsoft, the Federal Communications Commission, and for the administration of President Bill Clinton (D). Click here for more information about Gottheimer’s career. Gottheimer serves on the House Financial Services Committee, where is a member of three subcommittees. For more on Gottheimer’s committee assignments, click here. Gottheimer became a co-chair of the Problem Solvers Caucus in February 2017. Gottheimer attended the University of Pennsylvania for his undergraduate degree. He became a Thouron Fellow at Oxford and attended Harvard Law School. Gottheimer worked as a speech writer under former President Bill Clinton (D), assisting with two State of the Union addresses, among other projects. Before running for Congress, he worked for Microsoft as a general manager for corporate strategy.

Trane Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Trane Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trane Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.