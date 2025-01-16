Rep. Josh Gottheimer Unloads Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) Shares

Representative Josh Gottheimer (D-New Jersey) recently sold shares of Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH). In a filing disclosed on January 14th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Texas Roadhouse stock on December 6th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “MORGAN STANLEY – SELECT UMA ACCOUNT # 1” account.

Representative Josh Gottheimer also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Block (NYSE:SQ) on 12/30/2024.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) on 12/30/2024.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Ambev (NYSE:ABEV) on 12/27/2024.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Grupo Financiero Banorte (OTCMKTS:GBOOY) on 12/27/2024.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Cadre (NYSE:CDRE) on 12/27/2024.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Coloplast A/S (OTCMKTS:CLPBY) on 12/27/2024.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) on 12/23/2024.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) on 12/23/2024.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Walmart (NYSE:WMT) on 12/20/2024.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) on 12/19/2024.

Texas Roadhouse Stock Performance

TXRH stock opened at $179.29 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $189.81 and a 200-day moving average of $178.69. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.48 and a fifty-two week high of $206.04. The company has a market capitalization of $11.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.81, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.01.

Texas Roadhouse Announces Dividend

Texas Roadhouse ( NASDAQ:TXRH Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The restaurant operator reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.06). Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 31.33% and a net margin of 7.65%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. Texas Roadhouse’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 6.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th were given a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 10th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.92%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Texas Roadhouse

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TXRH. Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its position in Texas Roadhouse by 8,594.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,130 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 3,094 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the third quarter worth about $17,853,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 194.9% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 67,733 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $11,962,000 after acquiring an additional 44,768 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 483,045 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $85,306,000 after acquiring an additional 4,391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new stake in Texas Roadhouse during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,554,000. 94.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Texas Roadhouse news, insider Christopher C. Colson sold 1,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.46, for a total value of $245,860.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,794,600. This trade represents a 12.05 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Donna E. Epps sold 610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.66, for a total transaction of $119,352.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,532 shares in the company, valued at $691,071.12. The trade was a 14.73 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,480 shares of company stock worth $668,603 in the last ninety days. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TXRH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Texas Roadhouse in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $213.00 target price for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $190.26.

About Representative Gottheimer

Josh Gottheimer (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing New Jersey’s 5th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2017. His current term ends on January 3, 2025. Gottheimer (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent New Jersey’s 5th Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2024 election. Gottheimer was first elected to the House in 2016. Prior to his election, Gottheimer worked for Microsoft, the Federal Communications Commission, and for the administration of President Bill Clinton (D). Click here for more information about Gottheimer’s career. Gottheimer serves on the House Financial Services Committee, where is a member of three subcommittees. For more on Gottheimer’s committee assignments, click here. Gottheimer became a co-chair of the Problem Solvers Caucus in February 2017. Gottheimer attended the University of Pennsylvania for his undergraduate degree. He became a Thouron Fellow at Oxford and attended Harvard Law School. Gottheimer worked as a speech writer under former President Bill Clinton (D), assisting with two State of the Union addresses, among other projects. Before running for Congress, he worked for Microsoft as a general manager for corporate strategy.

Texas Roadhouse Company Profile

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It also operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names in 49 states and ten internationally. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

