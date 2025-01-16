Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) Trading Down 6.6% – What’s Next?

Shares of Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL – Get Free Report) fell 6.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $10.16 and last traded at $10.17. 382,397 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 45% from the average session volume of 695,592 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.89.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Replimune Group from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Replimune Group in a report on Friday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Replimune Group from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Replimune Group from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.29.

Replimune Group Stock Down 0.6 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.25 and its 200 day moving average is $11.18. The company has a quick ratio of 10.11, a current ratio of 10.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $708.83 million, a P/E ratio of -3.40 and a beta of 1.28.

Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.07. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Replimune Group, Inc. will post -2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Replimune Group news, insider Konstantinos Xynos sold 7,246 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.78, for a total transaction of $78,111.88. Following the sale, the insider now owns 109,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,184,560.30. The trade was a 6.19 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Sushil Patel sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.42, for a total value of $124,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 202,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,509,013.88. The trade was a 4.72 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Replimune Group

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of REPL. Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Replimune Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Replimune Group in the 2nd quarter worth $108,000. Erste Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in Replimune Group during the third quarter worth about $133,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Replimune Group by 82.1% in the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 13,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 5,926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in shares of Replimune Group by 81.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 15,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 6,748 shares during the last quarter. 92.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Replimune Group

Replimune Group, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of oncolytic immunotherapies to treat cancer. The company's proprietary tumor-directed oncolytic immunotherapy product candidates are designed and intended to activate the immune system against cancer. Its lead product candidate is RP1, a selectively replicating version of HSV-1 that expresses GALV-GP R(-) and human GM-CSF, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for a range of solid tumors; and that has completed Phase II clinical trials for treating cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma.

See Also

