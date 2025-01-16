Reviewing Trend Micro (OTCMKTS:TMICY) and Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND)

Trend Micro (OTCMKTS:TMICY – Get Free Report) and Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Trend Micro and Bandwidth’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Trend Micro 9.06% 20.50% 6.86% Bandwidth -2.23% -0.89% -0.26%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Trend Micro and Bandwidth”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Trend Micro $1.77 billion 4.32 $76.20 million $1.21 44.98 Bandwidth $601.12 million 0.72 -$16.34 million ($0.93) -16.92

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Trend Micro has higher revenue and earnings than Bandwidth. Bandwidth is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Trend Micro, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

0.0% of Trend Micro shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 68.5% of Bandwidth shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.2% of Bandwidth shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Trend Micro and Bandwidth, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Trend Micro 0 0 0 0 0.00 Bandwidth 1 2 4 0 2.43

Bandwidth has a consensus price target of $28.83, suggesting a potential upside of 83.19%. Given Bandwidth’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Bandwidth is more favorable than Trend Micro.

Risk & Volatility

Trend Micro has a beta of 0.64, suggesting that its stock price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bandwidth has a beta of 1.52, suggesting that its stock price is 52% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Trend Micro beats Bandwidth on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Trend Micro

Trend Micro Incorporated develops and sells security-related software for computers and related services in Japan and internationally. The company offers platforms, such as vision one platform, attack surface management, extended detection and response (XDR), cloud security, endpoint security, network security, email security, OT/ICS security, and threat intelligence. It also provides services packages, managed XDR, incident response, and support services. Additionally, the company serves 5G networks, healthcare, manufacturing, oil and gas, electric utility, and automotive industries. The company was incorporated in 1965 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About Bandwidth

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

