Rezolve AI (NASDAQ:RZLV) Trading 11.6% Higher – Time to Buy?

Rezolve AI Limited (NASDAQ:RZLV – Get Free Report) shares were up 11.6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $2.95 and last traded at $2.69. Approximately 10,966,890 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 10% from the average daily volume of 9,963,887 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.41.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on RZLV shares. Roth Mkm assumed coverage on Rezolve AI in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock. Roth Capital upgraded Rezolve AI to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Rezolve AI in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. Northland Securities assumed coverage on Rezolve AI in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. Finally, Maxim Group started coverage on shares of Rezolve AI in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.40.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.00.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Rezolve AI stock. K2 Principal Fund L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Rezolve AI Limited (NASDAQ:RZLV – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 131,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $881,000. K2 Principal Fund L.P. owned 0.08% of Rezolve AI as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 27.96% of the company’s stock.

Rezolve Ai Ltd. operates in the mobile commerce industry with its cutting-edge engagement platform powered by artificial intelligence and machine learning. It develops AI-based mobile commerce and engagement solutions, simplifying the purchasing process by providing relevant information and facilitating seamless transactions with a single tap.

