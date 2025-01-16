RMR Wealth Builders Has $1.49 Million Stock Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

RMR Wealth Builders raised its holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 203.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,347 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,272 shares during the quarter. RMR Wealth Builders’ holdings in TJX Companies were worth $1,492,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TJX. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC boosted its position in TJX Companies by 0.5% during the third quarter. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC now owns 17,926 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $2,107,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Stablepoint Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stablepoint Partners LLC now owns 26,922 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $3,164,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Concorde Asset Management LLC grew its stake in TJX Companies by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 3,330 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in TJX Companies by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,706 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Hamilton Capital LLC lifted its position in TJX Companies by 3.9% during the third quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC now owns 2,413 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. 91.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TJX Companies Stock Performance

Shares of TJX stock opened at $119.10 on Thursday. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $92.35 and a one year high of $128.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $122.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.89 billion, a PE ratio of 28.02, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.91.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.05. TJX Companies had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 61.82%. The business had revenue of $14.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. TJX Companies’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.29%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TJX has been the topic of several research reports. TD Cowen upped their target price on TJX Companies from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on TJX Companies from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on TJX Companies from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $134.00 price target on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.33.

About TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

