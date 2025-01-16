Robert Henderson Sells 200 Shares of BQE Water Inc. (CVE:BQE) Stock

BQE Water Inc. (CVE:BQE – Get Free Report) Director Robert Henderson sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$62.06, for a total transaction of C$12,412.00.

Robert Henderson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 25th, Robert Henderson sold 100 shares of BQE Water stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$65.15, for a total transaction of C$6,515.00.

CVE BQE traded up C$0.05 on Thursday, hitting C$58.66. The stock had a trading volume of 1,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 968. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$58.94 and its 200 day moving average price is C$58.75. The stock has a market cap of C$75.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.39 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.98, a current ratio of 5.62 and a quick ratio of 3.70. BQE Water Inc. has a 52-week low of C$31.50 and a 52-week high of C$69.00.

BQE Water Inc, a water treatment company, provides wastewater management and treatment solutions to the mining and metallurgical industry in Canada, the United States, Latin America, China, and internationally. It offers water treatment solutions for mine drainage, run-off, waste rock seepage, tailings water, groundwater, and lime plant influent and/or effluent streams for treating metals, sulphate, selenium, nitrate, ammonia, and cyanide in the mining sector; smelting and refining services for treating metals and sulphate; and hydrometallurgy services for the treatment of metals, cyanide, and acids.

