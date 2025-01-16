Roble Belko & Company Inc Grows Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Roble Belko & Company Inc lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report) by 100.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,334 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,167 shares during the quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $483,000. TPG Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the second quarter worth about $277,000. Full Sail Capital LLC grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 6.3% during the second quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC now owns 660,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,366,000 after acquiring an additional 38,984 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 16.4% during the second quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 8,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 1,264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 105.0% in the fourth quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. now owns 12,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 6,276 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Stock Performance

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF stock opened at $25.90 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.30. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 12 month low of $25.46 and a 12 month high of $26.96.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

