Roble Belko & Company Inc Has $967,000 Stock Position in iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDU)

Roble Belko & Company Inc grew its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDU – Free Report) by 10.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 42,420 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,921 shares during the quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc’s holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF were worth $967,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 200,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,571,000 after purchasing an additional 11,138 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire grew its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF by 112.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 30,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,000 after acquiring an additional 16,015 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 254,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,808,000 after acquiring an additional 8,131 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF by 16,778.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 242,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,698,000 after acquiring an additional 240,935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peloton Wealth Strategists lifted its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF by 3.0% during the third quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists now owns 272,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,416,000 after purchasing an additional 7,895 shares in the last quarter.

IBDU opened at $22.77 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.08. iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF has a one year low of $22.24 and a one year high of $24.90.

The iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF (IBDU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a Bloomberg index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds maturing between Jan 1 and Dec 15, 2029. IBDU was launched on Sep 17, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.

