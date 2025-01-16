Roble Belko & Company Inc Increases Position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Roble Belko & Company Inc increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 198,548 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,358 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF comprises about 1.5% of Roble Belko & Company Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Roble Belko & Company Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $9,614,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 2,586.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,285,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $950,969,000 after buying an additional 18,567,654 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 8,099,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,127,000 after acquiring an additional 212,449 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 2.3% during the third quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 5,754,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,758,000 after acquiring an additional 129,479 shares during the period. Alesco Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 2.3% during the third quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC now owns 1,824,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,965,000 after purchasing an additional 41,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,554,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,616,000 after purchasing an additional 22,468 shares during the period.
Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Stock Up 0.3 %
Shares of VTIP opened at $48.65 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $48.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.75. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a twelve month low of $47.37 and a twelve month high of $49.41.
Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Dividend Announcement
About Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF
The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.
