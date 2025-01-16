Roth Capital Has Positive View of Nuwellis FY2024 Earnings

Nuwellis, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUWE – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Roth Capital raised their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Nuwellis in a research note issued to investors on Monday, January 13th. Roth Capital analyst J. Aschoff now forecasts that the company will earn ($8.17) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($9.91). The consensus estimate for Nuwellis’ current full-year earnings is ($9.91) per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Nuwellis’ Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.43) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.89) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.10) EPS and FY2028 earnings at $1.14 EPS.

Nuwellis (NASDAQ:NUWE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.88) by $2.62. The company had revenue of $2.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 million. Nuwellis had a negative return on equity of 28,159.25% and a negative net margin of 169.54%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($63.29) earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ NUWE opened at $1.07 on Thursday. Nuwellis has a 12-month low of $0.92 and a 12-month high of $27.61. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.87.

Nuwellis, Inc, a medical device company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medical devices used in ultrafiltration therapy. The company offers Aquadex FlexFlow and Aquadex SmartFlow systems, which are used to treat patients suffering from fluid overload due to heart failure. Its Aquadex FlexFlow system includes a console, disposable blood circuit set, and disposable catheter.

