Rovin Capital UT ADV Sells 3,128 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Rovin Capital UT ADV lowered its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 48.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,278 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,128 shares during the period. Rovin Capital UT ADV’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC bought a new position in Emerson Electric during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Emerson Electric during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Emerson Electric in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 74.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Michael H. Train sold 21,525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.96, for a total transaction of $2,711,289.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 262,408 shares in the company, valued at $33,052,911.68. This represents a 7.58 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $137.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $140.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Stephens cut Emerson Electric from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Emerson Electric in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.89.

Emerson Electric Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:EMR opened at $120.75 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $127.30 and a 200-day moving average of $115.01. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12 month low of $91.64 and a 12 month high of $134.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.77 billion, a PE ratio of 35.31, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.35.

Emerson Electric Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.5275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 15th. This is a boost from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.70%.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

Featured Articles

