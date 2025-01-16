Rovin Capital UT ADV Takes $1 Million Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Rovin Capital UT ADV acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 8,681 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,000,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. grew its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 50.6% in the third quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 271 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth $41,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 285.6% during the 3rd quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 482 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Fairscale Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Davis Capital Management boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 20.1% during the third quarter. Davis Capital Management now owns 597 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 1.7 %

NYSEARCA IJR opened at $117.03 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $84.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $101.50 and a 1 year high of $128.61. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $120.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $116.15.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

