Safestore (LON:SAFE) Trading Down 10.2% – Here’s Why

Safestore Holdings Plc (LON:SAFE – Get Free Report) dropped 10.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 591 ($7.23) and last traded at GBX 596.50 ($7.30). Approximately 1,288,420 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 4,929,729 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 664.50 ($8.13).

Safestore Trading Down 10.2 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.94. The company has a market cap of £1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 492.98, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 698.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 793.37.

Safestore Company Profile

Safestore is the UK's largest self storage group with 190 stores on 31 October 2023, comprising 133 wholly owned stores in the UK (including 73 in London and the South East with the remainder in key metropolitan areas such as Manchester, Birmingham, Glasgow, Edinburgh, Liverpool, Sheffield, Leeds, Newcastle, and Bristol), 29 wholly owned stores in the Paris region, 11 stores in Spain, 11 stores in the Netherlands and 6 stores in Belgium.

