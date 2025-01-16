Sagace Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Sagace Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 44,549 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,962,000. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for 1.5% of Sagace Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.4% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 58,217,006 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,547,768,000 after buying an additional 2,996,084 shares in the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 31,623,839 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,513,201,000 after purchasing an additional 793,333 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,464,403 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $692,122,000 after buying an additional 190,971 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.1% during the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,168,112 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $677,944,000 after buying an additional 556,913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.7% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,270,433 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $587,140,000 after acquiring an additional 434,623 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $43.46 on Thursday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $38.83 and a 52 week high of $49.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.34.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

