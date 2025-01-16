Sagace Wealth Management LLC Has $2.45 Million Stock Position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Sagace Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 45.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,829 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 11,337 shares during the quarter. Digital Realty Trust accounts for approximately 1.8% of Sagace Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Sagace Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $2,452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 42.5% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 10,501 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,862,000 after buying an additional 3,132 shares during the period. Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new stake in Digital Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $664,000. Pines Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Digital Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $526,000. Greenfield Savings Bank bought a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $254,000. Finally, Tealwood Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,740 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,969,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DLR opened at $174.78 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $57.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 146.87, a PEG ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $183.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $166.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $131.42 and a 12-month high of $198.00.

Digital Realty Trust ( NYSE:DLR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($1.58). Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.24% and a net margin of 8.04%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.62 earnings per share. Digital Realty Trust’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 410.08%.

DLR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $185.00 to $194.00 in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $177.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Scotiabank upped their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $157.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Digital Realty Trust has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $177.32.

In related news, CFO Matt Mercier sold 2,518 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.40, for a total value of $471,873.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data meeting place and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

