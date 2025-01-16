San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 205 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,459 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,080,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SS&H Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Chevron by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. SS&H Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 9,708 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,633 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,844,000 after buying an additional 1,532 shares in the last quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. boosted its holdings in Chevron by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. now owns 119,526 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $17,312,000 after buying an additional 3,818 shares during the period. Floyd Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron in the 4th quarter worth $475,000. Finally, Pines Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,157,000. 72.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 164,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.13, for a total transaction of $26,357,398.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $685,356.40. The trade was a 97.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on CVX shares. Truist Financial increased their target price on Chevron from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $194.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. DZ Bank raised shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Citigroup raised shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $145.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Chevron in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $168.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.87.

Chevron Stock Performance

NYSE:CVX opened at $158.25 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $153.78 and its 200 day moving average is $150.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $284.39 billion, a PE ratio of 17.39, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.12. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $135.37 and a fifty-two week high of $167.11.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.04. Chevron had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 13.15%. The business had revenue of $50.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 10.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th were given a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 18th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.12%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.65%.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Articles

