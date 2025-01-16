Sanders Morris Harris LLC Boosts Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Sanders Morris Harris LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 313.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,720 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,414 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF comprises 1.2% of Sanders Morris Harris LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Sanders Morris Harris LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $8,187,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RSP. CPA Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 4.7% in the third quarter. CPA Asset Management LLC now owns 1,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Inlet Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Inlet Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Abound Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 4,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Delta Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 15,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,603,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Founders Financial Alliance LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2.4% in the second quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 2,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA RSP opened at $178.05 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $59.64 billion, a PE ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $180.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $175.79. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a twelve month low of $153.10 and a twelve month high of $188.16.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

