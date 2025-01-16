Sanders Morris Harris LLC Invests $263,000 in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Heritage Family Offices LLP increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 41.4% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Family Offices LLP now owns 19,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $899,000 after acquiring an additional 5,825 shares during the last quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 67,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,049,000 after acquiring an additional 10,418 shares during the last quarter. Apella Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 198.4% during the 4th quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 125,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,681,000 after acquiring an additional 83,568 shares during the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 533.3% during the 4th quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 1,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pines Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,933,000.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IUSB traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $45.06. 303,143 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,689,185. The company’s fifty day moving average is $45.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.06. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.21 and a fifty-two week high of $47.44.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 18th were issued a $0.1605 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 18th. This represents a $1.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.27%. This is a positive change from iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16.

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

