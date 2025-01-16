Santhera Pharmaceuticals Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SPHDF) Short Interest Update

Santhera Pharmaceuticals Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SPHDF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the December 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.0 days.
Santhera Pharmaceuticals Price Performance
Shares of SPHDF remained flat at $9.42 during trading hours on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.21. Santhera Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $9.42 and a twelve month high of $9.42.
Santhera Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Santhera Pharmaceuticals
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- Cerence AI: One-Hit Wonder or Long-Term Winner After NVIDIA Pact?
- TSX Venture Exchange (Formerly Canadian Venture Exchange)
- UnitedHealth Group Pulls Back Into Another Healthy Opportunity
- 3 Monster Growth Stocks to Buy Now
- Micron Technology: Riding the AI Wave to Long-Term Growth
Receive News & Ratings for Santhera Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Santhera Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.