Santhera Pharmaceuticals Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SPHDF) Short Interest Update

Santhera Pharmaceuticals Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SPHDF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the December 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.0 days.

Shares of SPHDF remained flat at $9.42 during trading hours on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.21. Santhera Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $9.42 and a twelve month high of $9.42.

Santhera Pharmaceuticals Holding AG, a specialty pharmaceutical company, together with its subsidiaries, develops and commercializes medicines for rare neuromuscular and pulmonary diseases with high unmet medical need in the European Union and internationally. The company's lead pipeline candidate includes Vamorolone, which is being developed for the treatments of Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD).

