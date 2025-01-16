Savara (NASDAQ:SVRA) Stock Price Down 5.3% – Time to Sell?

Savara Inc (NASDAQ:SVRA – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 5.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $2.90 and last traded at $2.93. Approximately 392,669 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 58% from the average daily volume of 929,169 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.09.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on SVRA. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and issued a $5.00 price target (down from $7.00) on shares of Savara in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Savara from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Savara in a research report on Friday, December 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Savara in a report on Thursday, December 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Savara currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.86.

Savara Stock Down 5.8 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.88. The company has a current ratio of 17.70, a quick ratio of 17.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $499.41 million, a P/E ratio of -6.77 and a beta of 0.68.

Savara (NASDAQ:SVRA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.11). On average, equities analysts expect that Savara Inc will post -0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Savara

In other Savara news, CEO Matthew Pauls sold 54,702 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.31, for a total transaction of $181,063.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,536,379 shares in the company, valued at $5,085,414.49. The trade was a 3.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Joseph S. Mccracken bought 20,000 shares of Savara stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.95 per share, for a total transaction of $59,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 210,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $621,969.15. This trade represents a 10.48 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Savara

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. raised its position in Savara by 103.9% in the 2nd quarter. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. now owns 8,157,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,874,000 after purchasing an additional 4,157,385 shares during the period. Nantahala Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Savara by 198.2% during the second quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 5,180,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,879,000 after buying an additional 3,443,541 shares during the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Savara by 90.5% in the second quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 4,560,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,377,000 after buying an additional 2,165,701 shares during the period. First Light Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Savara during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,069,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Savara by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,624,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,566,000 after acquiring an additional 1,608,522 shares during the period. 87.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Savara

Savara Inc, formerly Mast Therapeutics, Inc, is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of patients with rare respiratory diseases. Its pipeline includes AeroVanc, Molgradex and AIR001. AeroVanc is an inhaled formulation of vancomycin, which the Company is developing for the treatment of persistent methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus, lung infection in cystic fibrosis patients.

Featured Stories

