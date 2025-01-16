Sawyer & Company Inc Invests $4.96 Million in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Sawyer & Company Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 57,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,963,000. Novo Nordisk A/S comprises about 1.8% of Sawyer & Company Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NVO. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S in the third quarter worth $42,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 260.5% during the third quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. 11.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Novo Nordisk A/S alerts:

Novo Nordisk A/S Trading Up 2.2 %

NYSE NVO opened at $82.99 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $372.42 billion, a PE ratio of 26.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.45. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 1 year low of $80.05 and a 1 year high of $148.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of $99.26 and a 200 day moving average of $118.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NVO. UBS Group upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from $156.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Novo Nordisk A/S currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.20.

Get Our Latest Report on Novo Nordisk A/S

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

(Free Report)

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.