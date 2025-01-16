Sawyer & Company Inc Makes New $32,000 Investment in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Sawyer & Company Inc bought a new stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 1,600 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Intel by 28.9% during the fourth quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 7,383 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,657 shares in the last quarter. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Intel by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD now owns 49,162 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $986,000 after buying an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Apella Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Intel by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 11,957 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 1,145 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Intel by 264.0% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 19,617,088 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $393,323,000 after acquiring an additional 14,227,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Floyd Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter valued at $1,470,000. 64.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

INTC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Northland Securities dropped their price target on shares of Intel from $42.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Intel from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Intel from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.96.

Intel Stock Performance

Shares of INTC stock opened at $19.72 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $18.51 and a 52 week high of $50.30.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The chip maker reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.44). The company had revenue of $13.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.02 billion. Intel had a negative net margin of 29.42% and a negative return on equity of 1.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post -0.87 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Intel news, EVP Michelle Johnston Holthaus sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $650,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 273,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,104,708. This represents a 8.38 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Intel

(Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

Featured Articles

