Sawyer & Company Inc Trims Stock Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Sawyer & Company Inc decreased its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,637 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 320 shares during the quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $926,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CVS. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in CVS Health during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Livelsberger Financial Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Reston Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in CVS Health in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in CVS Health during the third quarter worth about $33,000. 80.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on CVS Health from $68.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $72.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on CVS Health from $67.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CVS Health has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.71.

CVS opened at $52.15 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.63 billion, a PE ratio of 13.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.59. CVS Health Co. has a 12-month low of $43.56 and a 12-month high of $80.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $51.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.44.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.01. CVS Health had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 1.36%. The business had revenue of $95.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.72 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 5.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, January 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.665 per share. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 23rd. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.51%.

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

