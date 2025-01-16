Schroder Oriental Income (LON:SOI) Insider Nick Winsor Acquires 20,000 Shares

Schroder Oriental Income (LON:SOI – Get Free Report) insider Nick Winsor bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 278 ($3.40) per share, for a total transaction of £55,600 ($68,053.86).

Schroder Oriental Income Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of LON:SOI opened at GBX 278.50 ($3.41) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.09. Schroder Oriental Income has a 52-week low of GBX 234.25 ($2.87) and a 52-week high of GBX 288 ($3.53). The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 274.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 273.43. The company has a market capitalization of £679.93 million, a P/E ratio of 5,570.00 and a beta of 0.67.

Schroder Oriental Income Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 14th were given a GBX 6 ($0.07) dividend. This is an increase from Schroder Oriental Income’s previous dividend of $2.00. This represents a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 14th. Schroder Oriental Income’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24,000.00%.

Schroder Oriental Income Company Profile

Asian companies are increasingly world-leading and returning cash to shareholders. The Schroder Oriental Income Fund aims to tap into the Asian income story and help investors diversify their dividends.

