Schroder Real Estate Invest (LON:SREI) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Schroder Real Estate Invest (LON:SREI – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 49.15 ($0.60) and traded as low as GBX 47.80 ($0.59). Schroder Real Estate Invest shares last traded at GBX 48.30 ($0.59), with a volume of 286,580 shares traded.

Schroder Real Estate Invest Trading Up 0.4 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 49.84 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 49.15. The firm has a market cap of £237.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,851.30 and a beta of 0.67.

Schroder Real Estate Invest Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 5th were paid a dividend of GBX 0.88 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 5th. This represents a yield of 1.72%. This is an increase from Schroder Real Estate Invest’s previous dividend of $0.85. Schroder Real Estate Invest’s payout ratio is 30,000.00%.

Schroder Real Estate Invest Company Profile

The investment objective of Schroder Real Estate Investment Trust (‘the Company’) is to provide shareholders with an attractive level of income together with the potential for income and capital growth as a result of its investments in, and active management of, a diversified portfolio of UK commercial real estate.

