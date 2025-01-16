Schroders (OTCMKTS:SHNWF) Stock Price Down 4.5% – What’s Next?

Schroders plc (OTCMKTS:SHNWF – Get Free Report) shares dropped 4.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $4.01 and last traded at $4.01. Approximately 260 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 59% from the average daily volume of 630 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.20.
Separately, Citigroup raised shares of Schroders to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th.
Schroders plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides advisory and consultancy services. It provides its services to financial institutions, high net worth clients, large corporate, local authority, charitable entities, individuals, pension plans, government funds, insurance companies, and endowments.
