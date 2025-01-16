Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA) Shares Purchased by Sebold Capital Management Inc.

Sebold Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA – Free Report) by 101.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 150,410 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 75,665 shares during the period. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF makes up 3.0% of Sebold Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Sebold Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF were worth $4,467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lakewood Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 97.9% in the fourth quarter. Lakewood Asset Management LLC now owns 71,830 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,133,000 after acquiring an additional 35,527 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd lifted its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd now owns 10,958 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 5,479 shares during the last quarter. Builder Investment Group Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 99.9% in the fourth quarter. Builder Investment Group Inc. ADV now owns 9,866 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 4,931 shares during the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 100.7% in the fourth quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,003 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 3,513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 69.3% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,826 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 2,795 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF alerts:

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF stock opened at $30.19 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.98 and a beta of 1.18. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF has a 52-week low of $25.98 and a 52-week high of $32.71. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.82 and a 200 day moving average of $29.65.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF Profile

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (FNDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Small Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index of small firms based on adjusted sales, retained operation cash flow, and dividends plus buybacks.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.