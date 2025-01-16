Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) is Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.’s 2nd Largest Position

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 746.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,516,701 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,337,605 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF comprises 5.7% of Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $42,270,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCHG. Copley Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $278,000. Brass Tax Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Brass Tax Wealth Management Inc. now owns 42,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,449,000 after buying an additional 5,442 shares during the period. Sculati Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 82.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sculati Wealth Management LLC now owns 84,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,802,000 after buying an additional 38,110 shares during the period. Denver PWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Denver PWM LLC now owns 228,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,852,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 300.4% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 763 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHG opened at $28.18 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.82 and a beta of 1.25. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $20.59 and a one year high of $29.14. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.41.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

