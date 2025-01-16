SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.
SeaChange International Trading Up 0.2 %
Shares of NASDAQ SEAC opened at $6.53 on Monday. SeaChange International has a 52 week low of $1.50 and a 52 week high of $7.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.50.
About SeaChange International
