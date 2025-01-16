SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 109,709 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,675 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Sprott Physical Silver Trust were worth $1,059,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PSLV. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 23,566 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 136.0% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 56,420 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $560,000 after buying an additional 32,515 shares during the period. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,083,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,934,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 440,447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,634,000 after buying an additional 15,979 shares during the period. Finally, Insigneo Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $1,291,000.

Sprott Physical Silver Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA PSLV opened at $10.30 on Thursday. Sprott Physical Silver Trust has a 1-year low of $7.40 and a 1-year high of $11.77. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.26.

About Sprott Physical Silver Trust

Sprott Physical Silver Trust is a closed-end investment trust company, which engages in the provision of a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors interested in holding physical silver bullion without the inconvenience that is typical of a direct investment in physical silver bullion.

