SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Sells 3,607 Shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Free Report) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 62,870 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,607 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF were worth $1,324,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SCHH. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 36.9% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. GSB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. West Oak Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 794.9% during the 4th quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 23,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 20,954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 329.7% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 2,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,912 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF stock opened at $20.69 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.49 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.00. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a 12-month low of $18.45 and a 12-month high of $23.66.

The Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (SCHH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones Equity All REIT Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of US real estate investment trusts, excluding mortgage REITs and hybrid REITs. SCHH was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

