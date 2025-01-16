SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKLB)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKLB – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 29,597 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $754,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RKLB. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Rocket Lab USA by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 12,038 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 2,538 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Rocket Lab USA in the second quarter worth $76,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Rocket Lab USA by 1,827.6% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 9,484 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 8,992 shares during the period. Smith Anglin Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Rocket Lab USA during the third quarter valued at about $104,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rocket Lab USA by 29.1% during the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 22,185 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 4,997 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.78% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rocket Lab USA

In other news, Director Matthew Ocko sold 2,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.73, for a total value of $35,460,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,351,135 shares in the company, valued at $41,685,623.55. This trade represents a 45.97 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alexander R. Slusky sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $1,150,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 534,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,297,525. The trade was a 8.55 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,114,530 shares of company stock valued at $38,168,400. 13.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on RKLB shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Rocket Lab USA from $13.50 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Rocket Lab USA from $10.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Rocket Lab USA from $5.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Rocket Lab USA from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of Rocket Lab USA from $7.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rocket Lab USA presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.44.

Rocket Lab USA Trading Up 2.9 %

Shares of RKLB opened at $24.87 on Thursday. Rocket Lab USA, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.47 and a 1-year high of $30.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.21 and a beta of 1.98.

Rocket Lab USA Company Profile

Rocket Lab USA, Inc, a space company, provides launch services and space systems solutions for the space and defense industries. The company provides launch services, spacecraft design services, spacecraft components, spacecraft manufacturing, and other spacecraft and on-orbit management solutions; and constellation management services, as well as designs and manufactures small and medium-class rockets.

Further Reading

