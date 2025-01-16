Sebold Capital Management Inc. Has $2.74 Million Position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

Sebold Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Free Report) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 82,398 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,261 shares during the quarter. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF makes up about 1.8% of Sebold Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Sebold Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF were worth $2,736,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 137,956,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,155,417,000 after buying an additional 1,541,583 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 6,447.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,192,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,238,000 after buying an additional 1,174,291 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,654,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,377,000 after buying an additional 830,713 shares during the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 647.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hardy Reed LLC now owns 843,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,508,000 after buying an additional 730,361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carrera Capital Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $16,104,000.

NYSEARCA:FNDF opened at $33.48 on Thursday. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a 52 week low of $32.40 and a 52 week high of $37.85. The firm has a market cap of $12.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.46.

The Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (FNDF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large firms from developed markets ex-US. The fund selects and weights using fundamental factors. FNDF was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

