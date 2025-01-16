Sebold Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,063 Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR)

Sebold Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) by 12.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,643 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,063 shares during the quarter. Sebold Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. RMR Wealth Builders boosted its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 7,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Christensen King & Associates Investment Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Christensen King & Associates Investment Services Inc. now owns 5,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 4,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV now owns 19,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greater Midwest Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Greater Midwest Financial Group LLC now owns 87,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,251,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. 45.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Palantir Technologies alerts:

Palantir Technologies Trading Up 3.4 %

Shares of Palantir Technologies stock opened at $68.14 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $155.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 340.72, a P/E/G ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 2.82. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.03 and a 12 month high of $84.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $69.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.54.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Palantir Technologies ( NASDAQ:PLTR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.01. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 18.01%. The company had revenue of $725.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $705.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Baird R W raised Palantir Technologies to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $57.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $16.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Argus lowered shares of Palantir Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Palantir Technologies from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.12.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on PLTR

Insider Activity at Palantir Technologies

In related news, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.29, for a total transaction of $61,032.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 62,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,740,584.31. This trade represents a 1.27 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 3,337,048 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total value of $150,233,900.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,432,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,580,255.16. This represents a 34.16 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,642,189 shares of company stock valued at $1,444,232,453 over the last quarter. 12.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Palantir Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palantir Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.