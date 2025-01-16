Sector Pension Investme Public Sells 2,778,564 Shares of D-Wave Quantum Inc. (NYSE:QBTS) Stock

D-Wave Quantum Inc. (NYSE:QBTS – Get Free Report) major shareholder Sector Pension Investme Public sold 2,778,564 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.14, for a total value of $17,060,382.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 37,278,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $228,891,144.32. This represents a 6.94 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Sector Pension Investme Public also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 13th, Sector Pension Investme Public sold 7,278,688 shares of D-Wave Quantum stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.07, for a total value of $29,624,260.16.

On Friday, December 20th, Sector Pension Investme Public sold 1,000,000 shares of D-Wave Quantum stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.68, for a total value of $6,680,000.00.

On Thursday, December 12th, Sector Pension Investme Public sold 8,437,593 shares of D-Wave Quantum stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.21, for a total value of $35,522,266.53.

On Tuesday, December 10th, Sector Pension Investme Public sold 643,866 shares of D-Wave Quantum stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.87, for a total value of $3,135,627.42.

D-Wave Quantum Stock Up 22.2 %

QBTS stock opened at $5.78 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.76 and a beta of 1.16. D-Wave Quantum Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.68 and a twelve month high of $11.41. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.97 and a 200-day moving average of $2.41.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on D-Wave Quantum from $2.50 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2.25 price objective on shares of D-Wave Quantum in a research report on Friday, November 15th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on D-Wave Quantum from $4.50 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Roth Mkm lifted their price objective on D-Wave Quantum from $3.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of D-Wave Quantum in a research report on Tuesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.38.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On D-Wave Quantum

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in D-Wave Quantum by 0.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,020,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,986,000 after purchasing an additional 17,225 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in D-Wave Quantum in the fourth quarter valued at about $162,000. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in D-Wave Quantum in the fourth quarter valued at about $179,000. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in D-Wave Quantum in the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in D-Wave Quantum in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors own 42.47% of the company’s stock.

About D-Wave Quantum

D-Wave Quantum Inc develops and delivers quantum computing systems, software, and services worldwide. The company offers Advantage, a fifth-generation quantum computer; Ocean, a suite of open-source python tools; and Leap, a cloud-based service that provides real-time access to a live quantum computer, as well as access to Advantage, hybrid solvers, the Ocean software development kit, live code, demos, learning resources, and a vibrant developer community.

