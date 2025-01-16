Sendero Wealth Management LLC Invests $838,000 in Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR)

Sendero Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 12,927 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $838,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sabine Royalty Trust by 0.7% during the third quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 100,368 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $6,200,000 after buying an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of Sabine Royalty Trust by 160.8% during the 3rd quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 67,496 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,158,000 after acquiring an additional 41,618 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Sabine Royalty Trust by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. American National Bank & Trust now owns 36,668 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,265,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its position in Sabine Royalty Trust by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 28,519 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,762,000 after acquiring an additional 3,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Sabine Royalty Trust by 491.9% in the 3rd quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 27,614 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,702,000 after purchasing an additional 22,949 shares in the last quarter. 15.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Sabine Royalty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th.

SBR opened at $66.89 on Thursday. Sabine Royalty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $57.73 and a fifty-two week high of $69.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $64.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.02.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be paid a $0.4483 dividend. This is a boost from Sabine Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a $5.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.04%. Sabine Royalty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 57.47%.

Sabine Royalty Trust holds royalty and mineral interests in various producing oil and gas properties in the United States. Its royalty and mineral interests include landowner's royalties, overriding royalty interests, minerals, production payments, and other similar non-participatory interest in certain producing and proved undeveloped oil and gas properties located in Florida, Louisiana, Mississippi, New Mexico, Oklahoma, and Texas.

